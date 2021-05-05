Woman inmate of in Delhi’s Tihar jail dies of COVID-19

In the second wave of pandemic, a female inmate in Delhi’s Tihar jail has died due to the COVID-19 while a total of 30 women lodged in Tihar tested positive for Covid, said a senior official on Wednesday.

A senior Tihar jail official said that 57 out of total 444 women inmates lodged in Jail No. 6 of Tihar were tested Covid-19 positive. Total 26 women inmates have recovered, 30 under going treatment and one died.

“Jail staff is taking care of all Covid positive women inmates. Few were taken to hospital after they developed some issues but rest of them are fine and under treatment. The inmates are round the clock under medical supervision and sanitisation of ward has been done regularly,” said the official.

Six inmates died due to coronavirus in Delhi since the pandemic began last year. Four have died this year so far. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4 last year.

According to data shared by the prisons department, 303 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2021. Of them, 33 recovered, four expired and 266 active cases are still there.

A total of 125 staff members have tested positive for the virus since March this year. Eight have recovered and 117 are still under treatment, it said.