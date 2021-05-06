Woman inmate in Tihar jail dies of COVID-19

30 active cases, 26 recoveries so far

A woman inmate in Delhi’s Tihar jail died due to COVID-19, said a senior official on Wednesday.

A senior Tihar jail official said that 57 out of the total 444 women inmates lodged in jail no. 6 of Tihar tested positive. A total of 26 women inmates has recovered while 30 are undergoing treatment and one died.

“Jail staffers are taking care of all COVID-19 positive women inmates. Some of them were taken to hospital after they developed some issues but rest are fine and are undergoing treatment. The inmates are under medical supervision round the clock and sanitisation of ward is done regularly,” the official said.

Six inmates have died due to COVID-19 in Delhi since the pandemic began last year. Four have died this year so far. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4 last year.

According to data shared by the prisons department, 303 inmates have tested positive for the virus since March 2021. Of them, 33 recovered, four expired and 266 active cases are still there. A total of 125 staff members has tested positive for the virus since March this year. Eight have recovered and 117 are still under treatment, it said.