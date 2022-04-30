Woman injured during celebratory firing, son held

Co-accused held for ownership of the gun

Two days after a woman sustained a gunshot injury during a celebratory firing at a marriage function in south-west Delhi’s Chattarpur in Mehrauli, two persons, including her son, have been arrested in the case on Saturday, the police said.

According to DCP (south) Benita Mary Jaiker, the police received a complaint on Thursday around 12.35 a.m. from Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj regarding a woman sustaining a gunshot injury at a marriage function at Matangi Bhawan in Chhatarpur Mandir.

Both the accused went absconding after the incident. Following a few raids, the accused were nabbed and booked under several sections of the Arms Act.

While one of the accused, Piyush Gautam, 32 fired the gunshot at his 54-year-old mother, the gun belonged to another accused, Ashwani Kumar alias Sonu, 38, the police added.