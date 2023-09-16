Woman, infant die after being hit by vehicle in north Delhi

September 16, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

A 32-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were killed and three others were injured after a commercial vehicle ran over them on Friday, a senior officer said.

The victims were sleeping outside their temporary settlements in north Delhi’s Majnu ka Tila when the incident happened, the officer added.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the locals in the area caught the accused driver, Dinesh Rai, and handed him over to the police.

A case has been filed under IPC Sections 279 (negligent driving), 337 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence), he added.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Civil Lines police station at 5.33 a.m. about the incident.

“A team reached the spot and found the vehicle and the five people lying injured,” the DCP said.

“The woman, Jyoti, 32, was declared brought dead and her daughter passed away during treatment at the hospital. Jyoti’s husband, Subhash, 30, their son, 6, and their 17-year-old neighbour sustained injuries and were discharged after treatment,” the DCP said.