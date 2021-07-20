Woman in police net after 10 years for killing husband

NEW DELHI

20 July 2021 00:36 IST

A 28-year-old woman who had been on the run since killing her husband 10 years ago was finally arrested in Rajasthan’s Alwar, the police said on Monday.

Identified as Shakuntala, she had killed her 22-year-old husband Ravi Kumar in 2011 with the help of Kamal Singla.

According to the police, Shakuntala was in a relationship with Singla but was married to Kumar against her wishes.

Advertising

Advertising

She had been living with Singla since then, and the couple got married to each other in 2017, the police said.

They said Singla was arrested by the Crime Branch in 2019 and is lodged in Alwar prison. His driver, Ganesh, was also arrested in the case, but Shakuntala managed to evade the authorities, the police said, adding that a reward of ₹50,000 was declared on her arrest.

During interrogation, Shakuntala told the police that she hatched a conspiracy to kill her husband as she had been forced into the marriage, a senior officer said.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said a team was constituted to trace her after it was learnt that she was living somewhere in Alwar.

“The team spent nearly a fortnight in Alwar and finally managed to trace and apprehend her on Saturday,” he added.