Woman in north Delhi kills roommate for abusing her deceased father

May 31, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - New Delhi

A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her roommate during a scuffle in north Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila after the victim abused her recently deceased father.

A senior police officer said a PCR call was received around 7 a.m., where a woman said that she found her roommate dead at their rented accommodation in Majnu Ka Tila’s Aruna Nagar area.

A team reached the spot and found the caller, Sapna sitting beside the body of Rani, 35. The victim was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. During interrogation, Sapna broke down and confessed to the murder, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “On Monday night, the duo, along with their group of friends, had a dinner party till 1 a.m. at their friend Neha’s residence in Aruna Nagar. There, the two got inebriated and had an argument.”

“The duo then returned home and continued drinking. Around 4.30 a.m., they had an altercation, which turned into a scuffle, during which Sapna stabbed Rani in the chest with a kitchen knife,” he added.

The officer said that Sapna revealed she stabbed Rani, who worked as a beautician in Gurugram, for abusing her father who had passed away three months ago.

The accused, who worked as a waitress at parties, has been arrested and a case registered under IPC Section 302 (murder), the police said.

