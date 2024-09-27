ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, husband arrested for stealing gold from influencer

Published - September 27, 2024 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman and her husband were arrested for stealing gold jewellery worth several lakh from a social media influencer , the police said on Thursday.

The two were nabbed from Manali, in Himachal Pradesh, while the stolen ornaments, weighing about 100 grams, were recovered from their house in Jhajjar, Haryana, an officer said. Further investigations are under way.

According to the influencer’s statement, the woman, who posed as his fan, insisted on meeting him on the pretext of taking photos with him while he was wearing his jewellery, DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

The influencer agreed and the woman met him in his office in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. During this time, the influencer became busy on a call and the woman fled with some of his jewellery, the DCP added.

