Woman hurt resisting snatching bid

A woman was injured after she fell off a running autorickshaw while resisting a snatching bid in Central Delhi’s IP Estate on Tuesday. This is the second such incident in three months.
The snatchers, however, managed to get away with two mobile phones, ₹1,500 cash and a host of credit, debit and identity cards. The victim, Krishna Nagar resident Tanuja Malhotra, is in hospital.
Incident on Ring Road
Ms. Malhotra’s husband Gaurav said the incident happened on Ring Road when she was on her way to office in Sunder Nagar around 11.30 a.m.
Two men on a bike tried to snatch her handbag. “They brought the bike close and attempted to snatch the bag,” he said.
In her attempt to save the bag, and the fact that the auto driver accelerated in a bid to escape, Tanuja fell off the three-wheeler. “She has fractured her arm and has injuries on the face,” he added. The suspects are yet to be traced.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor