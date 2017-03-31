Woman hurt resisting snatching bid

A woman was injured after she fell off a running autorickshaw while resisting a snatching bid in Central Delhi’s IP Estate on Tuesday. This is the second such incident in three months.

The snatchers, however, managed to get away with two mobile phones, ₹1,500 cash and a host of credit, debit and identity cards. The victim, Krishna Nagar resident Tanuja Malhotra, is in hospital.

Incident on Ring Road

Ms. Malhotra’s husband Gaurav said the incident happened on Ring Road when she was on her way to office in Sunder Nagar around 11.30 a.m.

Two men on a bike tried to snatch her handbag. “They brought the bike close and attempted to snatch the bag,” he said.

In her attempt to save the bag, and the fact that the auto driver accelerated in a bid to escape, Tanuja fell off the three-wheeler. “She has fractured her arm and has injuries on the face,” he added. The suspects are yet to be traced.