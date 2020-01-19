Woman hurt in accident gets ₹5.7 lakh compensation

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted compensation of ₹5.7 lakh to a woman who was injured in a road accident in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka in 2015.

A speeding car had hit the woman from behind when she was walking to a nearby place from her house. She suffered fracture in the leg and other injuries.

The Presiding Officer of the Tribunal, Paramjit Singh, decided the claim amount, and the liability of the insurance company of the offending vehicle, on the basis of the evidence presented by the injured petitioner.

Rash driving

The Tribunal, however, allowed the insurance company to recover the compensation amount from the driver and the owner of the offending car as the driver could not prove that he had a valid licence at the time of the accident.

“From the material and evidence on record, it is clear that the woman suffered injuries due to rash and negligent driving by offending driver of vehicle... the injured is entitled to compensation for injuries caused to her,” he said.

“An award for a sum of ₹5,70,500 along with interest @ 9% per annum from the date of filing of the case till realisation is passed in favour of the injured and against the respondents,’’ the Tribunal ordered.

“The compensation amount shall be payable by the United India Insurance Company Ltd. to the injured and the insurance company shall be entitled to recover the compensation amount from the driver and the owner of the offending vehicle in accordance with law,’’ the Tribunal further said.