Woman hit by bus, dies

A 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a cluster bus on Tuesday night in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji. The accused driver, Kailash Chand Sharma, has been arrested, the police said on Thursday.

A resident of Mandangir Khadar Extension, Ruby is survived by her mother, three brothers and three sisters. She was a student at a private institute in Kotla.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal said the bus hit her around 8.30 p.m. while she was crossing the road near Kalindi Kunj chowk.

“The driver didn’t see her crossing the road and hit her. Ruby had just cleared Class XII from open school. She was looking for a job and had come to enquire about admission to an institute in Abul Fazal Enclave to prepare for job interviews,” said Mr. Biswal.

Some locals took the victim to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she was declared brought dead, while the others forced the driver to stop the bus and handed him over to the police.

The accused was not drunk at the time of the incident, the police said.

“A case has been registered,” the officer said.