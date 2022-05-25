Woman hires contract killer to murder husband, both held

‘Victim was involved in several relationships’

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hatching a plan to kill her husband over his involvement with several women. She had paid ₹1.5 lakh to a contract killer for executing the plan, the police said on Wednesday.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the two accused identified as Chander Kala alias Chanda, 28, was arrested on May 19 and Jumman alias Jumma, 27, was arrested a day later.

On May 18, a complaint was received regarding a murder near Main Veer Bazar Rod near Holy Convent School in Deep Enclave.

The deceased, identified as Veer Bahadur Verma, 50, was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. The police registered a case of murder at Ranhola police station on the same day.

Several altercations

On investigation, it was revealed that the victim had several altercations with his wife. When Kala was interrogated, she kept changing her versions. She said a few robbers entered the house brutally assaulted her husband.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police found Jumman roaming suspiciously near the area. Call details of Kala revealed that she was in touch with Jumman. She had made several calls to him in the past few weeks.

The police later revealed that the reason for altercation between the couple was that the victim had two wives. Later, when Kala was examined thoroughly, she confessed to killing her husband, with Jumman.

Kala revealed to the police that she used to work at a garment shop owned by the victim. She said that he would often molest her but due to her poor financial condition, she couldn’t oppose as she would lose her job. She was later married to Verma, while she was aware that he was already married and had children too. She was aware that Verma was involved with other women. Later, Kala hired Jumman to get Verma killed.

On May 18, when Verma was asleep, Jumman hit him with a hammer. To give the murder a robbery angle, Kala gave money and jewellery to Jumman, the police said.