Woman held with fiance, friend for killing her mother   

Published - August 18, 2024 12:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, her fiance and their friend were arrested in connection with the murder of her mother over a property dispute in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, accused Monika initially informed them on Friday that her mother Sumitra, 58, was not opening the door of their apartment and she needed the police help to break it open.   

Monika told the police that she last met her mother on Thursday.

“When the police entered the flat after breaking open its main door, Sumitra was seen lying on the floor in an unconscious state. She had bruises on her forehead, eye and wrists,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

  He said the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the building showed two men and a woman entering the flat around 2.18 a.m. on Friday. The woman was identified as Monika and one of the men were her fiancé, Naveen Kumar.

  The police have arrested Monika, her fiancé Naveen Kumar, 29, a resident of Narela, and their friend Yogesh, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana.

 

