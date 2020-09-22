Woman held in luxury hotel gang-rape case

NEW DELHI

22 September 2020 23:31 IST

Two of five accused still absconding

The police on Tuesday arrested a woman, who was also present in the room when a 27-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by five men in a luxury hotel located on Ashoka Road in Lutyens’ Delhi, a senior officer said.

The officer said that the three accused identified as Sanjay Chaudhary, Manoj Sharma and Jagdeep Singh were arrested on Monday.

Two more accused who were from Andhra Pradesh are absconding.

Advertising

Advertising

“The woman identified as Anushka, from Patiala in Punjab was arrested on Tuesday. She was pursuing a foreign language course from an institute in South Delhi. She was living in Delhi for around one year,” said the police officer.

Photos of other women

“We have recovered around 2,000 photos of other women from the mobile phone of the accused. We are trying to find out who are these women and if the accused knows them,” he said.

The accused Manoj Sharma, a government contractor and liaisoner had invited two businessmen from Andhra Pradesh to the city for some deal. The hotel room was booked through a mobile application on September 18.

Sanjay, Jagdeep and Anushka were also called to meet the businessmen. When the victim reached the room on Manoj’s invite, she found all of them consuming liquor. They offered her liquor and she fell unconscious after consuming it.

Thereafter, all five men gangraped her while the other woman allegedly instigated and provoked them to sexually assault her.

She hit the victim if she tried to shout for help.

Manoj dropped the victim to her home. The woman called the police after reaching home. On Saturday, she filed a complaint at Connaught Place police station against the five men and a woman. “The medical examination report of the victim is awaited. We will also conduct medical tests of the accused,” said the officer.