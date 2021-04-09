Woman held for running over couple

NEW DELHI

Delhi Police on Thursday said that one more woman was arrested for allegedly running over an elderly couple in Dwarka on Sunday. The police said that the woman’s sister was earlier arrested for committing the crime.

DCP (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that Nupur Chaudhary (28) has been arrested. Her sister Deepakshi Chaudhary (30) was arrested earlier.

On Sunday evening, Shanti Swaroop Arora and his wife Anjula Arora were on out for an evening walk when a car ran them over. A CCTV footage of the incident showed a woman driving the car and the elderly couple walking on the roadside. The car can be seen suddenly moving towards the side and running then over leading to their death. People are seen gathering soon after and trying to pull the couple from under the car.

The people, who had gathered, and the driver rushed the couple to a nearby hospital.

The police claimed to have first met the Chaudharys – including the two sisters and their father– at the hospital where Ms. Deepakshi told them that she was the one driving the vehicle. She also produced her documents. She was then arrested under charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence. She also allegedly told police that she was “lost in some thought” when the accident took place.

The couple’s son, who is settled in the U.S., flew to India and claimed the bodies. He was informed by a relative, who lives close to the accident spot, that it was not Ms. Deepakshi, but her sister who was driving the vehicle. The victim’s family then approached the police and shared their suspicion.

During probe, CCTV footage was analysed and it was revealed that the one driving the vehicle was Nupur. Sources claimed that the sisters look similar.

A senior officer said that the family was scared that Ms. Nupur, who works as probationary officer in Canara Bank, would lose her job if she had a criminal record. The officer also said that Ms. Deepakshi was a “protective” sister. The police said that both sisters have now been arrested and Ms. Deepakshi has been charged under relevant sections for misleading police.