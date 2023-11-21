Woman held for rash driving after four critically hurt in accident

November 21, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

The police here on Monday arrested a woman for rash driving, a day after four pedestrians were critically injured in an accident involving a luxury car driven by her in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash Enclave-II area.

The woman had rammed her car into a parked vehicle from behind, which in turn hit the pedestrians. The impact was such that all four were tossed in the air before falling on the ground, the police said.

According to the police, Mahak Kapoor (34) was accompanied by her husband and was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four injured persons belong to Maharashtra, the police said, adding they were staying at a hotel nearby and were taking a walk after having dinner on Sunday night when the accident took place.

Ms. Kapoor was taken for a medical examination and arrested under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life).

She told the police that the accident took place as she lost control over her car while trying to avoid a hit with a two-wheeler, which suddenly came on her way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT