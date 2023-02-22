Woman held for posting morphed pictures on social media

February 22, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

A 19-year-old woman was apprehended for allegedly posting morphed obscene pictures of another woman on social media, as retaliation against the latter’s brother, the police said on Tuesday.

According to a senior officer, the woman wanted to get back at the complainant’s brother, 28, for maligning her image in their locality.

The police said the complainant, 23, had earlier alleged that derogatory messages about her and fake obscene photos of her with her brother were being circulated on social media platforms to harass them. “The complainant’s relatives also received vulgar messages,” the senior officer added.

“During investigation, the mobile number used for the crime was found to be registered in the name of the 19-year-old woman’s mother. The woman was apprehended on Saturday,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

According to the police, the woman said that she and the complainant’s brother were good friends, but he had started maligning her image in their locality in north-west Delhi’s Inderlok for unknown reasons.

To exact revenge, she created a fake ID began defaming their family on the internet, they added.