Woman held for duping people of more than ₹2 cr.

Accused made victims invest in schemes

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested from Gujarat for allegedly duping people on the pretext of inducing them to invest in various schemes for high returns, the police said on Friday.

The police said that one Parveen Kumar Singh, along with a woman friend, was operating a society called Jai Maa Laxmi Co-operative Thrift and Credit Society Ltd. and running a shop, Arpit Cloth Store at Mandawali, Fajalpur. They induced people, who visited their shop, to invest in various schemes, including interest earning scheme, loan scheme, flat booking scheme and lucky draw scheme, a senior police officer said.

They cheated around 200 people in Mandawli to the tune of more than ₹2 crore on the pretext of investing in different schemes to earn high profit, the police said.

“During investigation, it was revealed that no society in the name of ‘Jai Maa Laxmi Co-operative Thrift and Credit Society Ltd.’ was registered with the RBI,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said.

The woman was traced to Gujarat’s Surat with the help of the social media. Thereafter, a police team reached Surat on Thursday and apprehended her.