Woman held for duping businessmen of over ₹2 crore

Accused induced them to deliver goods against post-dated cheques

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly duping various businessmen of over ₹2 crore in the Capital, police said on Tuesday.

Police said one Ashok Kumar, along with 10 other victims, alleged that directors of VPG Stores Pvt Ltd, Abhishek Tyagi and the woman, induced them to deliver goods against post-dated cheques.

After receiving the goods, the company stopped the payments. The amount involved in the case is around ₹2.60 crore, police said.

During investigation, it was found that the directors of the company actively induced the victims to supply goods such as rice, dry fruits, edible oils etc. to the company after issuing post-dated cheques, a senior police officer said.

“They initially cleared some cheques to win the confidence of the victims, but after getting goods worth crores, they issued instructions to the bank to stop the payment and sold the products at lesser price to various other businessmen,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra said.

Thereafter, the accused intentionally removed themselves from the directorship of the company and appointed the peon and office boy of the company as directors, he said. It was also found that the main accused Abhishek Tyagi was involved in more than a dozen cases.

Police were trailing the woman from her hometown in Uttarakhand to Delhi. Finally, she was apprehended, Mr. Mishra said.