ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held for attacking, forcibly confining salon service professional in south Delhi

March 26, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

The victim said that the client thrashed her, claiming that the former poured hot wax on her legs

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old salon service professional was allegedly attacked by a client in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, the police said on Saturday. An officer said the incident took place on March 16. A day later, an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 323 and 341, and the accused woman was arrested.

As per the victim’s police complaint, the incident took place around 3 p.m. on the day she reached the client’s house at Greater Kailash-I. The victim who works for Yes Madam, an at-home salon platform, told the police that the accused had asked her to wax her legs but demanded that she first cleaned the room. “I refused, saying it was not my job. But she got angry. So, I relented and cleaned the room,” read her complaint to the police.

After the victim applied wax on the woman’s legs, she began scolding her claiming it was hot. When the salon professional wanted to leave, the latter thrashed her and locked her in a room, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Locked in the room’

“I was bleeding from the nose and screaming for help. Her mother tried to stop her. I finally got out and called my husband. When we told the woman we will file a police complaint, she threatened us saying she is a lawyer,” the complainant said. Requests to Yes Madam for a comment on the incident received no response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US