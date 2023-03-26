Woman held for attacking, forcibly confining salon service professional in south Delhi

March 26, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

A 38-year-old salon service professional was allegedly attacked by a client in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, the police said on Saturday. An officer said the incident took place on March 16. A day later, an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 323 and 341, and the accused woman was arrested.

As per the victim’s police complaint, the incident took place around 3 p.m. on the day she reached the client’s house at Greater Kailash-I. The victim who works for Yes Madam, an at-home salon platform, told the police that the accused had asked her to wax her legs but demanded that she first cleaned the room. “I refused, saying it was not my job. But she got angry. So, I relented and cleaned the room,” read her complaint to the police.

After the victim applied wax on the woman’s legs, she began scolding her claiming it was hot. When the salon professional wanted to leave, the latter thrashed her and locked her in a room, the police said.

‘Locked in the room’

“I was bleeding from the nose and screaming for help. Her mother tried to stop her. I finally got out and called my husband. When we told the woman we will file a police complaint, she threatened us saying she is a lawyer,” the complainant said. Requests to Yes Madam for a comment on the incident received no response.

