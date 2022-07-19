Woman gives birth on road outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Hospital denies allegations of denial of admission to the family

A woman gave birth to a baby on a road outside the emergency block of Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning. In a video of the incident, her attendant was seen complaining that the hospital did not admit her although it was an “emergency case”. The incident occurred outside the emergency block in the hospital premises.

The hospital said in a statement that doctors had examined the woman on Monday evening and offered admission, but the woman’s attendant did not return with the admission paper. The Delhi Police said that they have not yet received any official complaint on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Safdarjung Hospital on the issue.

“The whole night she was here. Doctor was saying that there was no pain. Today morning, they were telling me to make an OPD receipt and then the doctor will see her. This is an emergency case; why else will we wait outside their door,” the attendant was seen saying in the video.

When asked about allegations of denial of admission, the hospital spokesperson said, “The attendant had to come back with filled admission papers. But she never came back to us. We did not deny admission.”

Both the woman and the baby are stable on Tuesday evening, according to the hospital.

Rabia Singh, 28, an advocate, who was present at the spot and shot the video told The Hindu, “It was a tormenting experience. I have never seen anything like this in my life. When I reached, the woman was on the ground and it was the other women, who were at the spot, who took a dupatta and created a separation, so that she can deliver the baby.”

Ms. Singh said that there was no one from the hospital side when the woman started giving birth and a nurse came after people cried out for help.