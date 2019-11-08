Woman gets one year in jail for cheque fraud

A Sessions court here has upheld a one-year jail sentence for a woman in a cheque bounce case. It also directed her to pay ₹6 lakh to the complainant as compensation.

The accused had challenged a Metropolitan Magistrate court judgment holding her guilty and sentencing her to one year in jail and ₹6 lakh fine, submitting that she had issued the cheque to the complainant as a security for a ₹50,000 loan.

According to the complaint, the accused had taken an interest-free loan of ₹6 lakh from the complainant with the promise that she would repay it within three months.

However, when the complainant submitted the cheque issued by the accused in his favour for repayment of the loan amount, the bank refused to honour it citing that the account did not have sufficient money.

The accused did not pay back the money even after being served a legal notice by the complainant following the bounce of the cheque.

The accused took contradictory stands in the trial. At the time of framing of charges, she admitted to taking a loan of ₹50,000 from the complainant, but kept mum on the purpose for which she had issued the cheque. But in her statement under Section 313 of the CrPC she said that the cheque was issued as a security for the ₹50,000-loan, noted Special Judge Neelam Singh.

The complainant duly discharged his liability in showing that the cheque was issued by the accused for discharge of her loan liability, the Judge said.