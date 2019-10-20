Woman gets 4 months in jail for ₹2.5 lakh loan default

A Sessions court here has upheld four-month imprisonment to a woman for failing to repay ₹2.5 lakh loan to one of her relatives.

The court also maintained an imposition of ₹3.2 lakh fine on her of which ₹3.10 lakh shall be paid to the creditor. The woman had appealed against her conviction and punishment by a Metropolitan Magistrate court under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Her argument before Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Gupta was that the complainant had misused the cheque issued by her in his favour as the payment instrument was handed over to him as security for arranging a loan.

She also submitted that the borrower was not financially capable to loan such an amount to her. But the judge dismissed her submissions. “As per accused, she had handed over the subject cheque to the complainant towards security for a loan, however, accused has not provided any details as to on which date she had requested the complainant for arranging the loan and on which date she had given the subject cheque to the complainant,” the Judge said.

He added that it was clear from evidence led by him that he was financially capable of advancing such a loan amount. “Since the appellant has failed to repay the cheque amount despite service of legal notice, thus, she is guilty of commission offence under Section 138 N.I Act,” the Judge added.