Woman gang-raped, tortured in Ghaziabad; DCW issues notice to police

PTI New Delhi
October 19, 2022 13:26 IST

Image for representation purpose only. Illustration: Ritesh Kumar

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Ghaziabad police in connection with the brutal gang rape of a 38-year-old woman recently, with the panel chief saying the attack reminded her of the Nirbhaya case.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, was found “wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part,” the DCW said.

According to the panel, the woman was waiting for an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad to attend her brother’s birthday celebration on October 16 when four men kidnapped her in an SUV.

They, along with another man, allegedly gang-raped and tortured her for two days, it said.

The woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but is in a “very critical condition”, it said.

The notice has been issued to Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police seeking an action taken report and a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality.”

