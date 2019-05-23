Woman gang-raped in south Delhi

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at an isolated spot in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area, the police said on Wednesday.
The victim said she had gone to Swami Satsang Ashram at Fatehpur Beri on Sunday. She left the ashram at 8 p.m. While she was waiting for an autorickshaw, a car came and stopped in front of her. She asked for a lift to Chattarpur, the police said.
“However, the men in the car took her to an isolated spot in Maidan Garhi where they took turns to rape her,” a police officer said. A case under Section 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maidan Garhi police station against the absconding accused.
