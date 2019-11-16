Woman gang-raped in Noida

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Noida on Wednesday night when she went to meet an acquaintance for a job. The Noida police have arrested four of the six accused. Two are still on the run.

According to police sources, the survivor, was living with her family in the city’s Gautam Buddh Nagar. “She was looking for a job. , The accused had asked her to come to a ‘park’ — a secluded green patch ,” said Vineet Jaiswal, SP (City), Noida.

When the girl reached the place, , the accused , tried to molest her. “Soon a group of five men who were already there noticed them. They chased him away and then raped the woman,” said Mr. Jaiswal.

Dumped in the bushes, the survivor reached the Phase 3 police station on her own. “An FIR was registered under Sections 354, 376 and 511 of the IPC and she was admitted to the government hospital. The medical report confirmed gang rape. When she reached the police station, she was bleeding,” said Mr. Jaiswal.

He said the police acted swiftly and arrested four of the six accused. All the accused are in the age group of 20-25 and do not have any criminal records.A reward of ₹25,000 each has been announced on the other two accused who are absconding, said the police official.

“They are known to ‘party’ in the green patch. The accused have admitted to their crime. With their help, the clothes that the survivor were wearing were recovered from the spot,” said the police official.

On the police failure to deter such criminals despite the crime spot being close to the Bahlolpur post, Mr. Jaiswal said it was a secluded spot. “We are looking into how patrolling can be improved in the area,” he said.

Mr. Jaiswal said the survivor has been given counselling and her family has been informed about legal assistance. “She has given her statement to the police and on Saturday her statement will be recorded in front of a magistrate under section 164 of Cr.PC.” He added that her name has been forwarded for assistance under the Compensation Scheme for Women Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes 2018.