Woman gang-raped, beaten up in Gurugram; four held

GURUGRAM

05 October 2020 00:54 IST

Teenager raped in another case, accused on the run

In two separate incidents, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and beaten up by four men in upscale DLF Phase-II and a minor was raped in the Millennium City on Sunday. The woman sustained head injuries during the assault.

While the four men, including three delivery boys, have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape, the accused in the rape case of the minor is on the run.

According to the police, one of the four accused, Ranjan, met the woman near Sikanderpur metro station late on Saturday night and took her to his employer’s office in the basement of a building on Bougainvilla Marg. “When the woman reached the house, she found three men were present inside. The four men allegedly took turns to rape her. When she resisted, they beat her up and smashed her head against the wall causing injuries,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (DLF) Karan Goyal.

Advertising

Advertising

Fled away

The four fled away leaving the woman behind on the road outside. After hearing the woman’s cries, security guards in the area alerted a police patrolling team. A team from the local police station also reached and took her to a hospital.

Ranjan was arrested in the morning when he returned to office. “The security guards informed the police when Ranjan returned around 6 a.m. He locked himself inside, but the police smashed the glass door to enter the office,” said a resident of DLF Phase-II.

Rajan works at the office of a realtor and had the keys to it. The other three have been identified as Pawan, Pankaj and Gobind. All four are aged between 20-25 years.

In another case, the accused, Bablu Sheikh, a chauffeur, allegedly dragged a 15-year-old girl inside his room when she went to a washroom near her jhuggi in Sector 45 in the early hours of Sunday. The accused allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. A case has been registered at Sector 40 police station.

Claims over complaint

Haryana Shiv Sena spokesperson Ritu Raj said, “The family called the police control room in the morning, but the police ‘persuaded’ not to pursue the matter legally citing social ignominy. The case was registered after I took up the matter with the Police Commissioner,” claimed Mr. Raj.

Station House Officer, Sector 40, Sunil Beniwal denied the allegations and said that the case was registered soon after the family gave a complaint in the evening.