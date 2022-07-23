Woman gang-raped at New Delhi railway station; four employees arrested

One of the accused had befriended victim and assured her a job

A 30-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped inside an electrical maintenance room at the New Delhi railway station on Friday, the police said on Saturday. Four railway employees have been arrested in the case.

The accused, working in the railway electrical department, have been identified as Satish Kumar, 35, Vinod Kumar, 38, Mangal Chand, 33, and Jagdish Chand, 37.

The police received a call at 3.27 a.m. on Friday in which the woman reported that she was raped by two men inside a room at the railway station. Later, a police team rushed to the location.

The woman, 30, has been separated from her husband for the last one year and a divorce case is pending in a court, the police said. Over two years ago, the woman had come in contact with one of the accused through a common friend. The accused had befriended her and assured to arrange a job for her. They used to meet often and he used to support her financially too.

Accused invited her for a party

DCP (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said, on Thursday, the accused invited the victim to his house to celebrate his son’s birthday and for purchasing a new house recently. The woman took a metro to Kirti Nagar and was picked by the accused at 10.30 p.m. The accused took the victim to the station and asked her to wait inside the electrical maintenance room.

Later, the accused and his friend entered the room and sexually assaulted her. Meanwhile, two of the accused’s accomplices guarded the room from outside, the DCP added.

An FIR under Section 376D (gang rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.