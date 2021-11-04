Woman found murdered in rented house

A 28-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on Wednesday, the police said.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said the police received a PCR call at 2.45 a.m. from the victim’s husband. Avdesh Kumar, a worker at a sweet shop, found his wife lying unconscious with a head injury at their rented accommodation when he returned from work. It appeared that she had been brutally beaten up by someone, the husband told the police.

When the police reached the spot, the victim had already been shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered and the crime scene was inspected. “CCTV footage was being analysed to identify the suspects and establish the sequence of events, the police said, adding the case was being investigated by all angles to ascertain the motive behind the killing,” a senior police officer said.

The couple had shifted to the house at Chattarpur Pahadi along with their two children two days ago, the police said.