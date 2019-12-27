Woman found dead; three arrested for dowry death

In a case of dowry death, a 25-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera on Wednesday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

A senior police officer said that the accused have been identified as the victim’s brother-in-law Mohit Vats, mother-in-law Suresh, and sister-in-law Meenu. Her husband Rohit Vats is absconding, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 5.40 a.m. on Wednesday stating that a woman had jumped from her second floor residence in Samalkha village. When police reached the spot, it was found that the woman had sustained multiple fractures on her skull. She was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During investigation, the death appeared to be suspicious. It is being probed whether the woman fell herself or was being pushed by someone.

Family’s allegation

The woman’s father told the police that she got married in 2015 and had been harassed for dowry ever since her marriage They also suspect that the family pushed her from the second floor, the police said.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case under Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the three family members.

A magisterial inquiry has also been initiated as the couple hadn’t completed seven years of marriage.