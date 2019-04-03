Woman found dead, parents allege dowry harassment

A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. The deceased’s family has alleged dowry to be the reason behind her death, the police said.

A senior officer privy to the case said that on Monday morning, around 5 a.m., the police received a call informing them about the woman’s death. “When the police reached the spot, body of Babita Pathak was lying on the bed with ligature marks on the neck. A dupatta was also found,” the officer said.

During inquiry, the woman’s parents told the police that they were informed by the deceased’s mother-in-law that their daughter hanged herself around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

“The woman got married to Arvind a year ago, therefore, the Sub Divisional Magistrate was informed about the matter. The scene of crime was also inspected,” the officer said.

The police said that her parents’ statements were recorded by the SDM on Tuesday and they have alleged “dowry death”. “A case under relevant Sections has been registered,” the officer said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)