Woman found dead on JNU campus

No note has been found: police

A 26-year-old woman living in Jawaharlal Nehru University’s campus was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning, the police said.

Lived with husband

The police said that the deceased hailed from Buxar in Bihar and was living in Brahmaputra hostel with her husband who is pursuing PhD from JNU.

The police suspect that the woman took her own life by jumping from the second floor.

However, post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the case of death. No note has been found, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)