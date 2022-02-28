Woman found dead inside hotel room

A 26-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Sunday, the police said.

According to DCP (South-West) Gaurav Sharma, they received a call from a hotel in Vasant Kunj’s Mahipalpur informing them about the body.

During preliminary inquiry it was found that a youth identified as Shivam Chauhan, a resident of Ghaziabad, was in a relationship with the victim for the last four years. They had booked a room in the hotel.

“No explicit injury is visible on the body and the cause of the death will be ascertained after an autopsy. Alcohol bottles were found lying in the room,” the police added.

Legal action is being taken and teams have been deployed to arrest the accused.