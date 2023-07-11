Woman found dead inside hotel room in east Delhi; foul play ruled out

July 11, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - New Delhi

A Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) medical officer was found dead in a hotel in east Delhi after she allegedly killed herself over her family’s objection to her relationship with a man, the police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Ashna Beema, 28, a resident of Jangpura who had checked into Holiday Inn in Mayur Vihar for one day on July 7, they added.

According to an officer, the Mayur Vihar police station received information around 3.30 p.m., Saturday, from the hotel that its staff had found a woman hanging in her room.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the victim had extended her stay on Saturday. “When the hotel staff contacted her around 2.50 p.m. seeking payment and she did not respond, they opened it with a master key and found her dead,” she added.

The investigation revealed that the deceased was unhappy as her parents did not approve of her relationship with a man, the DCP said.

“On Friday, she left her house without informing anybody. The family did not know, so they filed a missing report at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

“The victim’s brother and father have been informed. No suicide note was recovered and no foul play came up,” she added.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

