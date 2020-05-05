Woman found dead in car, murder case registered

A woman was found dead inside a car in South Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Tuesday morning, prompting the police to register a murder case and begun probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said the body of the woman, unidentified so far, “has been moved to AIIMS mortuary for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death," he said.

Further probe into identify the woman is underway, according to police.

A case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) is being registered at Lodhi Colony Police Station, Mr. Thakur said.