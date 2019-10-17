Woman found dead; husband, mother-in-law booked

A 27-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, the police said on Wednesday. Her husband and mother-in-law have been booked.

The incident took place on October 12. The police said that the woman’s parents had alleged that she was harassed over dowry.

A senior police officer said that the woman got married in 2015. On October 12, a PCR call was received that the woman was found dead in her room. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that she had been taken to a hospital where she had been declared brought dead.

“A crime team and photographer were called to inspect the crime scene and the body was preserved for post-mortem,” the officer said.

Statements recorded

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mayur Vihar was also informed about the case and he recorded the statement of the woman’s father, mother and brother at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The woman’s brother stated that she was tortured by her mother-in-law and husband over dowry after which a case under Sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (Where the death of a woman is caused by any burns or bodily injury or occurs otherwise than under normal circumstances within seven years of her marriage) and 34 (Common intention) was registered. Further investigation is under way, said the police.