Woman found dead; husband arrested on ‘domestic violence’ charges

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 30, 2022 01:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old woman was found dead following alleged harassment and dowry demands by her husband and mother-in-law, the police said on Saturday.

The police received an information on Friday regarding the death of the woman. On enquiry, it was revealed that the victim was married for seven years.

The sub-district magistrate was called to inspect the crime scene. On Saturday, the executive magistrate recorded the statement of the victim’s mother. She alleged domestic harassment and dowry demands from the victim’s husband, Rajesh and her mother-in-law, a senior police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered an FIR under IPC sections 498A, 304B, 34. The accused, Rajesh, has been apprehended in connection with the case and investigation is under way, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app