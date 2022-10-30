Woman found dead; husband arrested on ‘domestic violence’ charges

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old woman was found dead following alleged harassment and dowry demands by her husband and mother-in-law, the police said on Saturday.

The police received an information on Friday regarding the death of the woman. On enquiry, it was revealed that the victim was married for seven years.

The sub-district magistrate was called to inspect the crime scene. On Saturday, the executive magistrate recorded the statement of the victim’s mother. She alleged domestic harassment and dowry demands from the victim’s husband, Rajesh and her mother-in-law, a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered an FIR under IPC sections 498A, 304B, 34. The accused, Rajesh, has been apprehended in connection with the case and investigation is under way, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)