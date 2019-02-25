Woman found dead; cops suspect loan default by friends behind death

A 38-year-old woman was found dead at her house in east Delhi’s Shakarpur on Saturday afternoon.

The police said that she was under pressure as her friends had not repaid the loan of ₹35 lakh, which they took from her. The deceased had borrowed the money from her other friends.

PCR call received

The police said they received a PCR call around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday regrading a woman found dead at her home.

A police team rushed to the spot and found that a woman, identified as Pushpa Mehta, was found hanging at her home.

The body was brought down and taken to GTB hospital where the doctors reconfirmed the death.

“The woman was alone at her home when she hanged herself. Her husband and son were at their work places. When her son went home for lunch, she did not open the door despite repeated calls. He peeped into the room through the ventilator and found her hanging. Soon, he alerted neighbours and the police,” said a senior police officer.

Diary recovered

Police said no note has been recovered from the room where the woman was found hanging. But they recovered a diary from her possession in which she used to maintain the records of her finances. In one of the recent notes in the diary, she had mentioned the names of two women, who had taken loans totalling around ₹35 lakh from her on the pretext of giving high interest rate. But they did not return the amount to her. The deceased had taken the amount from her other friends who were mounting pressure on her to return the amount to them.

“It seems she was under pressure to return the amount that she had given as loan to other women. We are going through the details before registering an FIR. The body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem,” said a police officer.

Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)