Woman found dead; case registered against colleagues

New Delhi

06 January 2022 23:47 IST

A woman, who was working as a civil defence volunteer, was found dead in outer Delhi’s Holambi Kalan, the police said on Thursday. Her family, however, alleged that her colleague Suresh Gautam was responsible for her taking the extreme step.

The police said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

According to the police, her family said Mr. Gautam had bad intentions for her and another colleague Vikram had torn the complaint papers written by her regarding the harassment she faced, which were addressed to the District Magistrate.

The police said the woman and Mr. Gautam used to work at the SDM office in Narela as civil defence workers. A case has been registered against both the men under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code based on the statements of the mother and sister of the deceased.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.