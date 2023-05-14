ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead at under-construction building in north-east Delhi

May 14, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old woman was found dead at an under-construction building in north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, the police said on Saturday.

The police received a call at 10.34 a.m. about a body found at an under-construction site. The victim was identified as Meena Giri, a resident of Sonia Vihar, the police said. Giri and her husband, Kripa Shankar Giri, belong to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was allegedly strangulated and hit with a brick. However, the post-mortem will ascertain the exact cause, the police said. The victim’s husband works as a daily wage labourer. He informed the police that his wife had gone missing since Friday.

The police have zeroed in on a suspect, Manjesh Kumar, also a resident of Sonia Vihar, who is currently absconding. “Kumar, 30, is also a daily wage labourer, and was working at the same site where the body was found,” DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

An officer said the woman and the suspect were friends. Efforts are on to trace Kumar and a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered, the police said.

