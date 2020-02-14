Woman found dead at home, man’s body found in farmland

A woman was found dead at her rented accommodation in Noida, while a man’s body was recovered from a farmland in Greater Noida in separate incidents, the police said on Thursday.
The woman’s body was found at Chauda village, under Sector 24 police station, Noida on Wednesday, they said.
In the second incident, a 35-year-old man was found dead in a farmland near Gulavali village under Knowledge Park police station area on Thursday morning.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and investigation is under way.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002, (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.)
