Woman found dead at home; husband’s role suspected

NEW DELHI

23 January 2022 00:55 IST

A 52-year-old woman was found murdered and her husband injured at their residence in south Delhi’s Saket on Friday. The police suspect that the husband killed the wife following an argument and physical fight between the two.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the victim has been identified as Shashi Lata Pandey and the injured suspect as Chander Mohan Pandey, 58, both residents of Saket’s G Block.

The police said they received a PCR call around 7 p.m. on Friday wherein the caller, Kapil Pandey, said his aunt Shashi was dead and his uncle was injured following a fight. On reaching the spot, the police found Shashi lying in a pool of blood with no visible injury marks. The couple were taken to a hospital where Shashi was declared dead and Chander is undergoing treatment.

Further investigation revealed that Kapil had received a call from his aunt residing in Indirapuram that he should go upstairs and check on the couple. The aunt was on the phone with Chander when she suspected that the two have quarrelled, after which she called Kapil. When Kapil went upstairs, he found that Chander’s clothes were soaked in blood and he had a deep cut on his neck. His aunt was lying in a pool of blood, after which he called for an ambulance. The police said that Chander’s statement has not been taken because he is being treated in the ICU.

The police said that during the examination, the crime team found a blood-stained kitchen knife on the LCD panel of the drawing-room, adjacent to the bedroom. “All related exhibits were seized from the spot. The dead body has also been shifted to mortuary, AIIMS Hospital,” Ms. Jaiker said.

The couple’s son Shivam, who was at his workplace in Gurugram at the time of the incident, told the police that his father was depressed after losing his job about two years ago when the COVID-19 induced lockdown was announced. He used to work as the front officer of a hotel in Connaught Place.“There were issues between his parents over residing in their house as the father wanted to sell off the house and the mother wanted to stay there,” the DCP said.

The police said that a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway.