Woman filmed at garment store

A 27-year-old woman, a resident of New Friends Colony, alleged that she was filmed on August 31 at a garment store in Greater Kailash while she was changing, the police said. They have registered a case and begun a probe.

The woman told the police that she had gone to buy garments at the store where only four-five staffers and the owner were present at that time.

The woman said she had selected a few pieces of clothing and when she asked where the changing room was, she was directed to one. She added that she had spent about 10 minutes changing inside it, after which a female staffer came and told her that she should go to another one as that one had a CCTV camera installed. The woman then went to another room and adjusted her clothes.

Written apology

Subsequently, when she asked the owner to delete the footage, he allegedly told her that he did not know how to do the same and called his son. The woman then called the police. The shop owner has sent a written apology and claimed to have deleted the footage.

The owner also told the police that the woman had gone to the store room by mistake instead of the changing room and that the store room had cameras installed for supervisory purposes. He said the woman staff was sent to ask the complainant to go to the changing room for the same reason.

Case registered

The police said that they have registered a case at Greater Kailash police station under IPC Section 354 C (voyeurism) and are probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far, they said.