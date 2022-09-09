Woman fights off phone snatcher in Badarpur

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman fought off a juvenile who attempted to snatch her mobile phone in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur area, the police said. The snatcher has been apprehended.

The incident of attempted snatching came to light after a video surfaced on social media, the police said.

In a CCTV footage of the incident, the juvenile could be seen walking on the road. After a few minutes, a scuffle took place between the victim and the accused where he pulled her to snatch her phone. He thrashed her and in retaliation, she was seen grabbing the thief by his t-shirt, but the man escaped after her phone fell down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Esha Pandey said a call about the incident, which happened on September 4, was received at 11.30 p.m. on the said day. The woman, a resident of Tikri, was visiting her friend at Tajpur Pahari in Badarpur. The victim showed courage and fought off the man, Ms. Pandey said.

An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) was registered at the Badarpur police station and the matter was investigated, the police said.

The juvenile, a resident of Badarpur was apprehended on Thursday. The DCP said that the accused will be produced before the JJ Board on Friday and will be handed over to his family after the completion of all legal formalities.