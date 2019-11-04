Woman fed up of taunts over divorce kills 81-yr-old mother

An 81-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death allegedly by her 47-year-old daughter following a quarrel over her marriage at their house in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

Neeru Bagga, who works as an assistant personnel officer at a power discom, killed Santosh Bagga with an iron rod, they said.

The police said they were informed on Saturday that a woman was sitting in front of her house in Mayapuri’s Khazan Basti with head injury. A team rushed to the spot where they found Neeru. They tried to calm her as she could not speak.

“The woman later said she lives with her mother Santosh Bagga in Hari Nagar and during a quarrel, she hit her on the head and left the house,” a senior officer said. After this, a team was sent to her residence in Hari Nagar to verify the details.

At the house, the police found her mother lying in a pool of blood, the officer added. Neeru had got divorced 13 years back and was staying with her mother since then.

Neeru said her mother used to often taunt her over her divorce and on some occasions, she even persuaded her to get married again.

“Fed up of her mother’s constant taunts, she committed the crime,” the officer said.

At the house, bloodstained clothes of the accused were found, the police said, adding that a case of murder was then registered.