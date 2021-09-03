Woman fatally knockeddown by car during stroll

NEW DELHI

Another said to be critical; driver arrested

A 53-year-old woman was killed and another injured when they were hit by a vehicle during their evening walk in outer North Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said on Thursday. The accused driver has been arrested.

DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the deceased has been identified as Geeta, a resident of Arya Mohalla. Her neighbour Shashi Rohilla (46) is said to be critical. The accused has been identified as Deepak (22) from Rajdhani Park.

The police said they received information at 7 p.m. regarding an accident near Rail Neer Plant.

“On enquiry, it was found that Geeta was admitted at Shri Balaji Action Hospital and Shashi at Khera Hospital,” the officer said. Geeta was declared brought dead on arrival.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, the police said.