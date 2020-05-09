Delhi

Woman ends life at AIIMS after her mother dies of cancer

A scene at the B.R. Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, AIIMS, in New Delhi. File.

A scene at the B.R. Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, AIIMS, in New Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

She was reported missing after her mother passed away on Wednesday and her body was found near the new private ward block of the hospital on Saturday, police said

A 23-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at the AIIMS here after her mother died of cancer at the hospital, police said on Saturday.

She was reported missing after her mother passed away on Wednesday and her body was found near the new private ward block of the hospital on Saturday, they said, adding that she fell to her death from a building.

“Her mother was a cancer patient. She was being treated at the hospital and had died during treatment on Wednesday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Her father was busy in the formalities when she left the area. She was reported missing since Wednesday. The family hails from Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

Hospital staff noticed the body and informed the police. The block was closed due to which nobody found out about it earlier, police said.

Police said she had called her friends and told them that she was going to kill herself. The body has been recovered and an inquest proceeding is underway.

