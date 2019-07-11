Woman driving car shot at in Delhi, condition critical

A woman was shot at by two men on a bike while she was driving her car in Dwarka area on July 11 morning.

Police said a PCR call was received at 8 a.m. about a woman being shot at near Radisson Hotel roundabout. A team reached the spot and the injured woman was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

An eyewitness said that after being hit, the woman lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an auto rickshaw, resulting in minor injuries to the auto driver. The car came to a halt after hitting the footpath.

“The woman has been identified as Kiran Bala, a resident of Dwarka Sector 12. She was driving when all of the sudden two men on a bike opened fire on her. One bullet hit her in the hand and another in the neck. Her condition is critical,” said a police officer.

The officer added that the family members have been informed about the incident.

Police teams have been formed to identify the bikers. Robbery has been ruled out as the victim’s mobile phone and purse were in the car.