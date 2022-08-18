Woman dragged on road in snatching incident in GK’s M-Block

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old woman sustained injuries after being dragged on the road in a snatching bid in south Delhi's G.K.-1, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 30 when two men on a motorbike tried to snatch the woman’s bag while she was walking out of the GK 1 M-Block market. The victim fell and was dragged behind the two-wheeler.

The victim, identified as one Rashida Bazaz, a resident of Srinagar, who had come to Delhi along with her husband last month for medical treatment, the police said.

A video of the incident, showing Ms. Bazaz walking on the road behind her husband as the two assailants on a bike approached her and snatched her bag, went viral on social media. The video also shows Ms. Bazaz falling and being dragged.

While a case has been lodged under the relevant IPC sections, no arrests have been made so far, the police said.

In her complaint, Ms. Rashida told the police that as she was coming out of the M-Block market at 10 p.m. after having dinner, two men on a motorcycle snatched her bag, which contained her identity documents, ATM card and some cash. The victim told the police that she couldn't note down the number of the two-wheeler.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that during the course of investigation, CCTVs on the H.R.G. Marg towards the BRT have been gathered and are being checked. “Details of snatchers are being verified and the victim’s phone has been kept on technical surveillance for possible clues,” the DCP added.