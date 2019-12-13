Woman dragged by bike-borne snatchers

A 23-year-old woman’s was robbed of her phone and dragged by three bike-borne men in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. The accused have been arrested, they said.

The victim has been identified as Pooja, a resident of Nand Nagri, who works in a beauty parlour. She told the police that she had gone to Durgapuri Chowk around 3 p.m. to buy flowers when she got a call and took out her phone to answer it. “As I was answering a call, three men on a bike came and tried to snatch my phone but I caught hold of it. The pillion rider held on to my hand while the driver started speeding. They dragged me for a few metres before I managed to free myself,” she told the police.

The victim then shouted for held and alerted locals who gathered and caught the accused before they could flee. They were thrashed by locals who then informed the police.

The accused, identified as Sahil, Sahzaan and Tohid, were then arrested, the police added.