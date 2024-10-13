Woman doctor at city govt. hospital sexually harassed, shifted for filing plaint: AAP 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that a woman doctor at a city government hospital was sexually harassed by its Medical Superintendent and transferred when she complained against him.

Addressing reporters, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh accused Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena of inaction, saying the complaint over the alleged incident was lodged by the woman doctor in October last year.

“An internal complaints committee in its probe had found the allegations correct, yet no action was taken against him [Medical Superintendent],” Mr. Singh claimed.

“Do you [L-G] want a repeat of the Kolkata incident in Delhi? Are you waiting for a similar case to take place?” the AAP leader said, alluding to the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in the West Bengal capital, which sparked a nationwide outrage.

The Rajya Sabha member alleged that it was written in the woman doctor’s transfer order that the action had been taken “because of her complaint against the officer”. “This publicly humiliated her as now everyone in the hospital knows that she faced sexual harassment,” Mr. Singh said.

‘Baseless allegations’

Responding to it, a Raj Niwas official accused Mr. Singh of levelling “baseless” allegations. “If someone is to be blamed for inaction against the doctor charged with sexual misconduct, it is then CM Arvind Kejriwal, [Health Minister] Saurabh Bharadwaj and the current CM, Atishi,” the official said.

The official said the file recommending the transfer of the accused was sent to the CM-led National Capital Civil Service Authority in November last year and no decision has been taken on it so far by the panel. The official said the doctor was “transferred to the place of her choice” after discussions with her and on the recommendation of the complaints committee.